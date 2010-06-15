The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Kolchak the Night Stalker Podcast
Retroist Kolchak the Night Stalker Podcast

The pre-cursor to the X-Files didn't last long, but it was memorable.
Retroist
Jun 15, 2010
Transcript

Welcome to the Retroist Kolchak the Night Stalker Podcast. Due to technical difficulties last week, this week we have a rare Monday Retroist Podcast and on today’s show I talk all about the horror classic, Kolchak: The Night Stalker.

I talk about the characters, the cast, the show’s writers and its influence on other shows. Then I talk about the various books that it has spawned. Kolchak: The Night Stalker is a cornerstone of horror television that continues to captivate audiences to this day. From its unforgettable characters to its enduring influence on the genre, there's no denying the impact it has had.

Production Notes

  • This is the 60th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 21 of the new season.

  • Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

